Conflicting reports on possible release of hostage Arbel Yehud

Although Arab sources indicate Arbel Yehud will be released later in the week, Israeli sources say no agreement has been reached yet.

By JNS

Arbel Yehud, 29, an Israeli civilian held in the Gaza Strip who was expected to be freed on Sunday according to the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, may be released later this week.

Various Arab media reports, citing either Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad sources, said Yehud will be released on or before Saturday.

Sky News Arabia reported that Yehud would be released in exchange for 30 terrorists held by Israel and the return of Arabs to the northern Gaza Strip.

However, Israel Hayom, citing an Israeli source familiar with the matter, said that contrary to reports, an agreement hasn’t been reached on the release of Yehud, and contacts with mediators continue.

Under the terms of the ceasefire deal, Hamas was supposed to free female civilian hostages before female soldiers.

Instead, Hamas released four female IDF soldiers on Saturday: Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; Naama Levy, 20; and Liri Albag, 19.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said that it would not allow Gazan residents to return to the north of the Gaza Strip until Yehud is free. On Sunday, thousands of Gazans were waiting on the main roads leading north.

Yehud is reportedly being held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group. PIJ has falsely classified Yehud as an IDF soldier, according to reports.

Yehud was taken hostage with her boyfriend, Ariel Cunio, from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, 2023, the day of the Hamas-led invasion.

Ariel Cunio, 27, is presumed to be alive but is not listed among those to be released in the first phase of the agreement. The only men expected to be freed in the first phase are those ill, wounded or aged 50 and above.

Ariel’s brother David, 34, was also kidnapped by Hamas, together with his wife, Sharon, and their 3-year-old twins. Sharon and the children were released during the first ceasefire on Nov. 27, 2023.

Shiri Bibas, 33, another female civilian hostage, and her two young sons are on the list of the 33 hostages to be released now. Hamas, however, claimed in November that they were killed.

Three civilian women—Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher—were released last Sunday in return for 90 terrorists (30 for each civilian) shortly after the ceasefire went into effect.