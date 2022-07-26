Cult leader who burned Anne Frank’s diary arrested for sodomy

“Anne Frank is literally amerikan [sic] propaganda used to silence colonized people on the harm [white] Jews are doing today to colonized people,” the group said.

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

The extremist leader of a self-styled “revolutionary” black supremacist group, who once called Anne Frank a bleach demon colonizer, has been arrested for aggravated sodomy after a SWAT team raided the group’s garage in Fayetteville, Georgia, and found the body of a dead teenager inside.

Augustus Romain, the leader of Black Hammer, which has also been characterized in the media as a communist cult, was arrested by Fayetteville Police along with another group leader, Xavier Rushin, also known as Colonel Keno.

Romain, also known as Gazi Kodzo, is facing multiple charges that include aggravated sodomy, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity, two counts being a party to aggravated assault, being a party to false imprisonment and being a party to kidnapping.

Rushin faces charges including aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, conspiracy to commit a felony, criminal street gang activity and obstruction.

Fayetteville police last week received a call alerting them to a kidnapping and traced the call to the Black Hammer building. Nine people were evacuated from the home.

Amonte Ammons, 18, also known as AP, died by suicide, shooting himself in the head during a standoff with the SWAT team outside the garage. Ammons was one of two group members who held the victims at gunpoint while they were being raped.

Black Hammer has been active on social media demanding the release of Romain and Rushin. “Gazi Kodzo is the people’s Robin Hood,” the group said after his arrest.

The group made several claims last year that Anne Frank was used as a propaganda tool to advance colonialism and Zionism.

“Anne Frank is literally amerikan [sic] propaganda used to silence colonized people on the harm [white] Jews are doing today to colonized people,” the group said in May.

Cult members burned copies of her diary while on a failed venture to establish a town called Hammer City, which the group said was “for all colonized people (POC) with no cops, no rent, no coronavirus and no white people.”

“Y’all [whites] keep asking us how we’re going to keep ourselves warm up in the mountains?” tweeted Black Hammer, with a picture of Anne Frank’s diary next to a campfire. “Don’t y’all already know it just takes a good book to burn and some nice wood And best believe we have plenty of copies to keep us warm all season long.”

Romain once said in a videotaped message that “Anne Frank is white, and white equals colonizer.” He also called her a “parasite.”

Her father, Otto Frank, “participated in an imperial army that went abroad & killed African people every day, but we’re supposed to cry for the bleach demon,” Black Hammer continued. “What makes it even worse is proceeds of her diary, which was filled in by her father, go towards genocide of Palestinians.”