Jewish homes defaced with swastikas in Baltimore, police investigating

‘We will not tolerate any form of hate, towards any community or any person in our city,’ Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said on Thursday.

By Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

Baltimore’s mayor and police chief have denounced a recent slew of antisemitic incidents in which the homes of Jewish families in the Glen section of the city were graffitied with swastikas.

“Our Baltimore Jewish community has endured violence, vandalism, and other acts of hate that only seek to intimidate and threaten,” Mayor Brandon Scott (D) said in a statement issued on Thursday.

“To those individuals who are responsible, we only have one message: these antisemitic acts are despicable, and you will be held accountable.”

As many as 10 homes were targeted in the spree of hate, according to a local NBC affiliate, shocking locals who were dismayed that the incidents occurred in their neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Baltimore law enforcement officials, who this week decried similar incidents that struck the city in recent months, have opened a hate crime investigation to find and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We will not tolerate any form of hate, towards any community or any person in our city,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said on Thursday.

“I remain resolute that the [Baltimore Police Department] will investigate all acts of hate, intimidation, or violence towards anyone or any community. Any individual found to be responsible will and must be held accountable, and we will work with our local, state, and federal partners to pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law for these incidents.”

Antisemitism on the streets of Baltimore, one of the most progressive cities in the US, has brutalized the Jewish community there, according to numerous reports by local outlets and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which has documented incidents of vandalism, harassment, and assault.

In December, for example, vandals twice “slashed” a pro-Israel sign displayed on the lawn of the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation in Pikesville, local media reported.

In a later incident in March, a gang of teenagers mugged and assaulted two Jewish men who were walking into their synagogue.

The youths reportedly chased one of the men and stole a “large amount of cash” from the other. More recently, an Israeli flag was ripped and stolen from the porch of a doctor’s office earlier this month.

Across the state of Maryland, which had the seventh most antisemitic incidents in the US in 2023, outrages targeting the Jewish community increased 211 percent compared to the prior year, according to the ADL’s latest data.

Virginia, a neighboring state, saw a 223 percent increase in 2023, a problem lawmakers have sought to address by applying the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism to hate crimes investigations.

Across the US, antisemitic incidents spiked to record levels following Hamas’ massacre across southern Israel on Oct. 7.

“We’re seeing it on our college campuses in the area,” Baltimore Jewish Council executive director Howard Libit told the Baltimore Jewish Times in December amid a torrent of anti-Jewish hatred which followed Hamas’ atrocities.

“We’re seeing it in some of high schools. We’re seeing it on social media in particular. Everyone involved in social media, whether they’re here or anywhere in the world, is seeing a huge spike in antisemitism.”

Baltimore is not the only major city where antisemitism is rampant.

According to an Algemeiner analysis of New York City Police Department (NYPD) Crime Statistics data, between October and April, there were 285 antisemitic hate crimes in New York City’s five boroughs, a figure just slightly lower than the total recorded in all of 2022.

Recently, the district attorney’s office of Manhattan indicted a sixth man for participating in a May 2021 gang assault on Joseph “Joey” Borgen, a Long Island resident who had been attending a pro-Israel demonstration when he was brutally attacked by men screaming antisemitic epithets.

Borgen was wearing a kippah while walking in Manhattan when Mohammed Othman, along with five other men, ambushed him without being provoked.

They also shouted antisemitic slurs at and discharged pepper-spray into the eyes of the pro-Israel advocate, who suffered a concussion, wrist injury, black eye, and bruises all over his body during the attack.

Two years after the attack, Borgen told The Algemeiner that the injuries he sustained that day, both physical and psychological, continue to diminish his quality of life.

Across the US, 8,873 antisemitic incidents were perpetrated against Jewish the people— an average of 24 every day — in 2023, amounting to a year unlike any experienced by the American Jewish community since the organization began tracking such data on antisemitic outrages in 1979.

Incidents of harassment, vandalism, and assault all spiked by double and triple digits, with California, New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Massachusetts accounting for nearly half, or 48 percent, of all that occurred.