CUNY hires ‘renowned antisemite’ Marc Lamont Hill

Marc Lamont Hill discusses his boot from CNN with The Breakfast Club. (Youtube/Screenshot)

By World Israel News Staff

A former CNN journalist and academic who is vocal about his anti-Zionist views and blamed Israel for police killings of black Americans was hired by a New York college that recently came under fire for its on-campus atmosphere hostile to Jews.

Marc Lamont Hill, who called to “free Palestine from the [Jordan] River to the Sea” during a UN event and described U.S. media outlets as Zionist mouthpieces, was hired by City University of New York (CUNY) as a “presidential professor.”

The honored position teaching graduate students is “something I’ve always dreamed of,” Hill told the Philadelphia Inquirer. He previously taught at Temple University.

“The pro-Palestinian phrase from ‘river to the sea’ means pushing the Jews to the sea or extermination,” Jeff Wiesenfeld, who served on CUNY’s Board of Trustees for 15 years, told the New York Post.

Wiesenfeld bemoaned the increasingly unsafe atmosphere for Jews and pro-Israel individuals on campus, which has seen two consecutive years of commencement speeches that included antisemitic and anti-Zionist incitement.

Those sentiments were shared by SAFE CUNY, an organization advocating for Zionist and Jewish students at the school.

“We learned today that CUNY has hired renowned antisemite, Marc Lamont Hill. This is what systemic antisemitism means. This is what it looks like when a university fully commits to expunging its Jews – students, staff, and faculty alike,” SAFE CUNY said in a media statement.

“This, from a university whose chief of diversity is a BDS activist and a former director of CAIR MN, is currently investigating four Zionist Jews for filing antisemitism complaints, lists the antisemitic Jerusalem Declaration of Antisemitism on its main discrimination page, and that has expunged all Jews from its senior leadership in a city that is 20% Jewish.”

SAFE CUNY recently revealed that Jewish professors who raised concerns about radical Islamists and BDS activists are now subject to a retaliatory “discrimination” investigation by the educational institution.