Cuomo threatened ‘I will destroy you’ says New York politician

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

After revelations that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus task force bungled its response to the virus in nursing homes and allegedly hid evidence of their mistakes, a New York State assemblyman said Cuomo went on a tirade when he wouldn’t aid in the cover-up.

New York State Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim said Cuomo called him last week, in an attempt to bully him into helping the governor push a narrative that the coronavirus task force acted correctly.

“Gov. Cuomo called me directly on Thursday to threaten my career if I did not cover up for Melissa [DeRosa] and what she said,” Kim told CNN.

“He tried to pressure me to issue a statement, and it was a very traumatizing experience.”

He added that Cuomo suggested that because they are both Democrats, Kim should remember that “we’re in this business together and we don’t cross certain lines.”

Cuomo allegedly concluded the call by telling Kim that he “hadn’t seen his wrath and that he can destroy me.”

On Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio publicly supported the assemblyman. “I believe Ron Kim,” de Blasio said during a press conference. “I believe him and he did not deserve to be treated that way, and I admire him for coming forward and telling exactly what happened.”

During an interview later on Thursday, de Blasio told MSNBC that he believed Cuomo has exhibited abusive behavior towards colleagues for years.

“The bullying is nothing new… the threats, the belittling, the demand that someone change their statement right that moment – many, many times I’ve heard that, and I know a lot of other people in this state have heard that.”

Wall Street Journal columnist Daniel Henninger suggested that the criticism against Cuomo was a natural result of the extreme left’s urge to tear down established politicians. “Progressives are always looking for someone to push out of their political path, and it looks now as if they’ve thrown their ropes around the Cuomo monument,” he wrote.

The FBI is currently investigating the alleged cover-up by members of Cuomo’s coronavirus taskforce.