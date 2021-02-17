Cuomo succeeds in bringing together Democrats, Republicans – in mutual horror

“The Governor needs to demand the immediate resignation of anyone involved in this cover-up, and if he was aware, he must be removed from office,” said NY State Sen. Robert Ortt.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Democratic Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo has become the recipient of bipartisan criticism after refusing for months to release a true accounting of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes, uniting Republicans and Democrats in a way few politicians have been able to accomplish in today’s divisive political climate, the New York Post reported Monday.

“All of it is BS,” said New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Queens) after a Monday press conference in which Cuomo blamed a Department of Justice probe for delays in releasing an accurate death tally of nursing home residents.

“They could have given us the information back in May and June of last year. They chose not to,” he said.

State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D) tweeted, “No, @NYGovCuomo, you did not tell the *entire* Senate or Assembly that there was a DOJ investigation, as the reason why you didn’t share the nursing home numbers.”

“I found out about a DOJ investigation with the rest of NY’ers in the @nypost story Thursday night,” she said.

Biaggi said Cuomo’s press conference was “riddled with lies, theatre, and deflection.”

State Sen. Julia Salazar (D) tweeted, “The Governor keeps trying to evade responsibility for his misjudgment (an understatement) in concealing the number of nursing home deaths by claiming that he’d informed the legislature.”

She called the claim that the legislature had been informed, “a lie on top of a lie.”

State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou (D) tweeted, “Watching this presser is like watching the exact example of why you tell kids they shouldn’t lie. One lie leads to another lie and another lie and then you can’t remember all the lies anymore.”

“The things said in this last press conference were frightening because for their blatant goal to mislead,” she said.

On Friday, 14 Democratic state senators joined their Republicans colleagues in demanding the revocation of Cuomo’s emergency powers.

State Sen. Robert Ortt (R) said, “Justice needs to be sought for the grieving families. The Governor needs to demand the immediate resignation of anyone involved in this cover-up, and if he was aware, he must be removed from office.”