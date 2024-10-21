‘Dangerous precedent’ – Ex-Israeli ambassador blasts Kamala Harris for response to genocide accusations

Former Israeli lawmaker and ambassador to the US Michael Oren takes aim at Vice President Kamala Harris after she appeared to justify heckler’s accusations of Israeli genocide in Gaza.

By World Israel News Staff

A former Israeli lawmaker and ambassador to the United States excoriated Vice President Kamala Harris Sunday and demanded the Biden administration to speak out, after Harris appeared to justify an anti-Israel activist’s allegations of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Last Thursday, Vice President Harris and billionaire businessman and television personality Mark Cuban visited the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for a campaign event, during which Harris addressed a gathering of students.

A heckler wearing a keffiyeh interrupted Harris repeatedly during the event, accusing the Biden administration of enabling Israeli “genocide” of Gazans.

In response, Harris neither affirmed nor denied his claims, but did appear to justify his accusations, saying that she knows “what you’re speaking of,” while emphasizing the administration’s efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“I know what you’re speaking of,” said Harris. “I want a cease-fire. I want the hostage deal done. I want the war to end.”

The heckler interrupted Harris’ response, saying: “But what about the genocide? What about the genocide though?”

Harris responded by saying: “I respect your right to speak, but I’m speaking right now.”

“How about the billions of dollars to Israel?” the protester shouted. “What about the 19,000 children dead, and you won’t call it a genocide?”

“Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real,” said Harris in response.

On Sunday afternoon, former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren, who also served as a Knesset Member and Deputy Minister, slammed Harris’ response and called on the White House to reject all claims of genocide in Gaza.

“A very dangerous precedent,” Oren tweeted. “I was disturbed to view the video in which Vice President Kamala Harris appears to confirm the charge that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. This is the first time that the White House has been linked to a libel which threatens Israel’s legitimacy and security. I call on the U.S. administration to issue an immediate and complete denial.”