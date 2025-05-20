Danish man charged with terror plot involving drones for Hamas

A drone camera used by the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Authorities believe the man is a leading member of a banned Danish gang and maintains ties to the Hamas terrorist organization.

By JNS

A 28-year-old man was remanded in custody on Monday by the Copenhagen City Court on suspicion of conspiring to purchase drones for use by Hamas in a planned terrorist attack, according to the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET).

The charges stem from a large-scale counterterrorism operation in December 2023, during which several arrests were made across Denmark. PET said the individual, who was located abroad at the time, was imprisoned in absentia and later extradited.

PET and the Prosecution Service allege that he had purchased drones intended for use in a terrorist attack “at an unknown location in Denmark or abroad.”

“The court agreed today that there is reasonable suspicion in this matter, and, on that basis, decided to remand the suspect in custody,” said Flemming Drejer, PET’s Head of Operations.

Drejer added, “It is of course deeply concerning if we have a terrorism case on Danish soil with links to an organization like Hamas. And I want to emphasize that if parts of the gang environment in Denmark are moving onto a path where terrorist attacks are being planned, those individuals will draw the full attention of PET—whether they are in Denmark or abroad.”

The PET statement noted the ongoing nature of the investigation and the broader security implications of Middle East tensions.

PET’s latest threat assessment, published in April 2025, highlighted that the ongoing conflict with Hamas has prompted both spontaneous and planned threats in Denmark, particularly targeting Jewish and Israeli interests.

In response, PET said it has implemented enhanced protective measures focusing on those communities.