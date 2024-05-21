Defense Min. defends Gaza war after ICC’s ‘despicable’ arrest warrants

Israel is not a member of the ICC treaty, Defense Minister Gallant notes, highlighting Israel’s adherence to international law during its fight against Hamas.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) pushed back Tuesday against the International Criminal Court in The Hague, after ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan revealed that Gallant and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will face arrest warrants for their conduct during the war against Hamas.

On Monday, Khan told CNN that his office has decided to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, and three senior members of the Hamas terror organization, comparing Israel’s conduct during its war in Gaza following the October 7th invasion to Hamas’ massacres of Israelis.

Gallant responded to the warrant against him Tuesday, calling Khan’s behavior “despicable,” and defending Israel’s handling of the war with Hamas.

“Since October 7th, the State of Israel is fighting against a brutal terrorist organization, Hamas – an enemy that conducted atrocities against Israeli children, women, and men,” Gallant said, citing the terror group’s violation of international laws of war.

“Now, it also uses its own people as human shields. The IDF is fighting in accordance with international law, while taking unprecedented measures to facilitate humanitarian aid.”

Gallant emphasized that the ICC has no authority over Israel, as the Jewish state – like the United States – is not a party to the Rome Statue which established the International Criminal Court.

While President Bill Clinton signed the Statue during the lame duck period of his presidency in 2000, the treaty was never ratified by the Senate.

“The attempt made by the ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan to turn things around will not succeed – the parallel he has drawn between the Hamas terrorist organization and the State of Israel is despicable.”

“The State of Israel is not a party to the Court and does not recognize its authority. Prosecutor Karim Khan’s attempt to deny the State of Israel the right to defend herself and ensure the release of the hostages held in Gaza, must be rejected explicitly.”

Gallant slammed the ICC decision again in a tweet, writing:

“Israel is fighting a just war against a brutal terrorist organization – Hamas.”

“Even in facing a cynical enemy, Israel abides by international humanitarian law, and maintains professional and moral standards.”

“We are fighting for the hostages. We are fighting for our lives. We are fighting for our future.”