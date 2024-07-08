IDF has killed half of Hezbollah commanders on Israeli border, says Defense Minister

Israel has killed 450 Hezbollah terrorists since outbreak of fighting after October 7th, including half of the Lebanese terror group’s officers on the front.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli forces have eliminated half of the leadership of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon over the past nine months, Israel’s defense minister said Sunday.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud), visited the northern front Sunday, holding a security assessment at an IDF position in Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights.

During his visit, Gallant met with IDF officers commanding units deployed to the area, including with the commanders of Division 210, Brigade 188 and the commanders of the battalions operating in the areas of the Hermon and Mount Dov.

Gallant was briefed regarding Hezbollah’s aggression in this region and Iranian attempts to entrench its proxies in the Golan Heights. The minister and troops discussed operations in addressing these threats.

Later in the day, Minister Gallant also held a discussion with the troops of Armored Battalion 53, regarding operations in Gaza and readiness to defend Israel against Hezbollah.

Speaking with soldiers from the IDF’s Armored Corps, Gallant revealed that since the outbreak of fighting on the Lebanese front on October 8th, Israel has killed half of Hezbollah’s commanders in southern Lebanon.

“Hezbollah and Palestinian terrorist organizations have lost 450 terrorists – 15 commanders at the level of brigade commanders or above, were eliminated. This includes 3 division commanders and makes up for over 50% of Hezbollah’s total number of commanders in southern Lebanon. This is very significant.”

These are critical days in terms of exercising our power against an enemy [Hezbollah] that only responds to force. Even if we reach an agreement in the southern arena, we will continue fighting here, until we bring Hezbollah to reach an agreement and ensure the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes.”