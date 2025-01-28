Defense Minister Katz says Israel will remain on Mount Hermon ‘indefinitely’

Prime Minister Benjamin, Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, and other troops at the peak of Mount Hermon, on the Syrian side, December 17, 2024. (Defense Ministry)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared on Tuesday that Israel will keep troops at the Mount Hermon post in Syria “indefinitely.”

This is the most far-reaching statement Katz has made so far regarding the length of time Israeli troops would be stationed in the Syrian buffer zone.

During a visit Tuesday to the military post at the peak of Mount Hermon, Katz assessed the current security situation and spoke with military officers about operational activities to safeguard Israel’s border and to defend against hostile forces.

“I’m here to make sure the IDF is fully prepared, both defensively and offensively, for an extended presence at the Hermon posts,” Katz said.

“The IDF will remain on the summit of Mount Hermon and in the security zone for an indefinite period to safeguard the Golan Heights, northern communities, and all citizens of Israel,” he continued.

“We will not return to the horrors of October 7, nor will we rely on others for our defense—here or anywhere else. We place our full trust in the IDF’s commanders and soldiers, both regular and reserve, to ensure the security of Israel’s residents,” Katz stated.

He added, “We will not allow hostile forces to establish a foothold in the security zone in southern Syria and will take decisive action against any emerging threats.”

Katz explained that Israel would strive to maintain friendly relations with local populations, with special emphasis on the Druze, given their history of solidarity with Israel.

In December, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israel’s newly acquired positions in Syria.

Netanyahu said the visit was intended “to determine the best arrangement” for ensuring Israel’s security.

“I am here at the summit of Mount Hermon,” he said. “It brings back memories. Fifty-three years ago, I was here with my soldiers on a patrol with the Israel Defense Forces. The place hasn’t changed; it’s still the same. But its significance to Israel’s security has only increased in recent years, especially in light of the dramatic events unfolding below us in Syria in recent weeks.”