Defense Minister says Israel won’t accept Lebanon ceasefire unless Hezbollah retreats and disarms

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Newly-appointed defense minister Israel Katz, when speaking to Northern Command on Wednesday, declared that Israel wouldn’t accept a ceasefire deal with Lebanon unless it mandates the retreat of Hezbollah to the north of the Litani river and that the terror group disarms.

The requirement that Hezbollah evacuate southern Lebanon, known as Resolution 1701, was a provision in the ceasefire agreement that ended the Second Lebanon War in 2006, but wasn’t enforced effectively.

Addressing Northern Command, Katz said, “We will not agree to just any ceasefires, we will not take our foot off the gas, and we will not accept any agreement that does not include achieving the war goals.”

Any agreement should include “The disarmament of Hezbollah, its withdrawal beyond the Litani [River], and creating the conditions for the residents of the north to return to their homes in safety,” Katz explained.

In addition, Israel said it should have the right to enforce any ceasefire deal and “act against any terrorist activity and organization.”

Regarding the progress of the war, Katz said, “We have inflicted severe blows on Hezbollah, and we have eliminated Nasrallah – and therefore, precisely now, we need to continue to hit them with all our might to reap the fruits of victory.

The United States has increased diplomatic activity because they aim for a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon before US President Joe Biden leaves office on January 20th.

The US agrees with Israel’s demand that Hezbollah retreat north of the Litani River, although US officials are searching for a way to enforce 1701, whereas Israel feels it should enforce the agreement.

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday to discuss the ceasefire deal proposed.

France has also been involved in negotiations and its Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot visited Israel last week.