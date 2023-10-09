US congresswoman slams ‘Israeli apartheid,’ doesn’t condemn Hamas atrocities

Rep. Rashida Tlaib glosses over Hamas murder of children and elderly, instead placing blame on Israel for ‘occupation’ as root cause of terror.

By World Israel News Staff

After initially staying silent after a massive terror incursion into Israel which left at least 700 people in Israel dead, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) released a statement condescending “Israeli apartheid,” which ignored the atrocities committed by Hamas.

“I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day. I am determined as ever to fight for a just future where everyone can live in peace, without fear and with true freedom, equal rights, and human dignity,” Tlaib said in a media statement on Monday.

“The path to that future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance,” she continued, appearing to blame Israel for the Hamas attack.

“The failure to recognize the violent reality of living under siege, occupation, and apartheid makes no one safer. No person, no child anywhere should have to suffer or live in fear of violence. We cannot ignore the humanity in each other,” she added.

“As long as our country provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government, this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue.”

Tlaib, who is Palestinian-American, never mentioned the Hamas terror group’s unprecedented slaughter of civilians, nor that the organization is guilty of committing war crimes.

Rather, Tlaib framed the conflict as part of the so-called “cycle of violence,” which places responsibility upon Israel for terror.

The Israeli advocacy group AIPAC responded to Tlaib’s statement on the X social media platform, noting her choice to ignore Hamas’ massacre of families and the elderly, while explicitly slamming the Jewish State.

“Hamas killed over 700 Israelis and kidnapped 100+, including kids, yet Rep. Rashida Tlaib outrageously condemns Israel and ignores Hamas,” AIPAC wrote.

“This statement shows how extreme and detached Tlaib and her fringe anti-Israel allies are from the rest of America, Congress and the Democratic Party.”