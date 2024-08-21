‘I ask for forgiveness’: Departing Israeli intel chief takes full responsibility for Oct 7th failure

Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, who took the podium after Halvila, will lead Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, the departing head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, said he took full responsibility for the intelligence failures that led to the October 7th Hamas invasion and said, “I will carry it on my conscience until my last days.”

At a ceremony on Wednesday, he said, “The failure of the intelligence corps was my fault,” and he called for an investigation to “understand deeply” how Hamas was able to invade and overwhelm communities in southern Israel.

Haliva, who has served in the military for 38 years, stressed that he took his job seriously and had devoted his life to Israel’s defense.

“I did everything to be a loyal soldier of the IDF and the State of Israel. I was given the greatest privilege to serve the State of Israel and its citizens,” he said.

However, Haliva added, “On that Shabbat, we did not fulfill the most important mission we are tasked with, which is warning the public about an attack from an enemy.”

Haliva announced his resignation in April when he and several senior military officials admitted that they had failed to foresee and prevent the deadliest attack on Israel in its history.

He added that resigning from his position is the right thing to do when faced with such a major failure.

“The responsibility and setting a personal example is a core value of the IDF, and in leadership in general,” he said.

“Taking responsibility is not words; it must be actions. My decision to end my role and resign from the IDF is the norm in which I was educated,” Havila said.

He then thanked the military and asked the public for forgiveness.

Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, who took the podium after Halvila, will lead Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate.

“I am asking for your trust and your commitment. The same commitment and determination that you have shown since the outbreak of the war, which has resulted in many achievements,” Binder said.

He stressed the need for preparedness for a potential multi-front war and the need to return the 109 hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip.