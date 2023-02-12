Did Florida congresswoman lie about Jewish identity and grandfather’s Nazi past?

The Washington Post outed Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla), who said she was raised as a Messianic Jew, among other claims, but failed to mention that her paternal grandfather, Heinrich Mayerhofer, who died in 2003, reportedly served in the armed forces of Nazi Germany.

Speaking to Fox News, Luna slammed the Post report but made no mention of her grandfather’s Nazi past.

She said he has photos of her father in a messianic synagogue, although it appears he was not Jewish.

Her claim to have Jewish roots comes shortly after Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was caught lying about being Jewish.