Disconnect? Rapper avoids jail, credits Jewish lawyers by tweeting pic of ultra-Orthodox Jews

Rapper Cardi B tweets photo of ultra-Orthodox men on Brooklyn street, in nod to Jewish lawyers who announced that police would not pursue an assault charge against the musician.

By World Israel News Staff

A rapper who was facing possible jail time for an assault credited her Jewish lawyers with a recent legal victory – by tweeting a photo of ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) Jews in traditional religious garb.

In a post which she later deleted, hip-hop artist Cardi B celebrated the fact that Las Vegas prosecutors decided not to charge her with assault following a recent incident in which she intentionally struck a fan with a microphone during a concert.

Cardi B, who had a hit song in 2018 that included lyrics referencing the avoidance of legal trouble due to Jewish lawyers, tweeted the word “remember” alongside a photo from Wikipedia of visibly religious Jews walking down a Brooklyn street.

Although Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, deleted her tweet after several hours, the topic “Lawyer is a Jew” continued trending on the Twitter platform, now known as X.

According to media reports, numerous members of Cardi B’s legal team that helped her avoid criminal charges in the Las Vegas incident are indeed Jewish. At least two of her attorneys, Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff, have recognizably Jewish surnames.

“This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that as a result of their investigation, there will be no charges against Cardi,” Schonfeld and Chesnoff told media website TMZ in a statement on Friday afternoon. “On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

Some Jewish advocates said that Cardi B’s tweet encouraged harmful stereotypes about Jews.

“Words have consequences. Antisemitism and violence against Jews in America, is already at an all-time high,” responded pro-Israel advocate and human rights attorney Arsen Ostrovsky.

“Although she has since deleted this tweet (in reference to her lawyers), she never ought to have posted it all,” he added.

Others users on Twitter, who identified themselves as Jewish, said the tweet was a playful tribute to her attorneys and not intended to be antisemitic in nature.