‘Disgusting and shameful’: Haley slams Biden for not calling Netanyahu

During her tenure as UN ambassador, Haley advocated strongly for Israel.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley slammed President Joe Biden for not calling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Disgusting and shameful,” she tweeted on Friday, posting a link to a CNN article about Biden not calling Netanyahu, nearly one month after taking office.

She then added a quote from the article, writing, “While Israel is still a critical ally, one source familiar with the White House thinking said there is some sense of payback in making Netanyahu wait for a call.”

On Thursday, Haley retweeted a tweet by Washington Free Beacon journalist Adam Kredo, which read, “JUST IN: Top GOP Leaders Slam Biden for Refusing to Call Israeli PM Netanyahu — Biden has already called Russia/China. Lawmakers on @HouseForeignGOP tell me Biden’s snub of Netanyahu is a troubling sign for U.S.-Israel relations under Biden.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently said that Biden “is looking forward to speaking with Prime Minister Netanyahu. I can assure that will be soon, but I don’t have a specific time or date,” and clarified that the lack of a call was “not an intentional dis.”

During her tenure as UN ambassador, Haley advocated strongly for Israel. She spearheaded the U.S. decision to leave the UN Security Council due to its “excessive” focus on passing resolutions against Israel, and cut U.S. funding to UNRWA, the UN agency responsible for financial aid for Palestinian refugees.

After Egypt introduced a resolution in 2017 proposing that the Security Council void unilateral decisions regarding Jerusalem, such as Trump’s decision to move the American embassy to the city, Haley warned that she’d be “taking names” of those who voted in favor of the measure.

Haley recently spoke out against former President Donald Trump, stoking speculation that she is gearing up for a 2024 presidential run. She said Trump has no future in the Republican party.

“He’s not going to run for federal office again,” Haley told Politico. “I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture. He’s fallen so far.”

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” she said. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”