‘Don’t Retreat!’ – Relatives of Gaza captives to lead rally outside Netanyahu’s home

Ahead of Netanyahu’s trip to Washington, right-wing activists and relatives of Gaza captives organize mass demonstration outside of Prime Minister’s residence, calling on Netanyahu to continue war on Hamas.

By World Israel News Staff

A Zionist activist group, together with relatives of Israeli captives held in Gaza, the bereaved families of terror victims, and IDF reservists, have organized a mass demonstration in the capital Sunday, urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to acquiesce to pressure from the Israeli Left and the Biden administration, demanding Israel withdraw from parts of the Gaza Strip as part of a hostage deal with Hamas.

Sunday’s protest, slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. outside of the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, comes on the eve of Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, during which he will address a special joint session of Congress.

At the initiative of the Im Tirtzu Movement, together with the Tikva Forum, the Gvura Forum and the “To Victory” Forum, the rally will be held in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence on Azza Street, under the slogan “We Must Not Stop Until Victory: Only Military Pressure Will Bring Back the Hostages.”

Organizers called on the prime minister to reject not only pressure from the Biden administration, but also calls by some relatives of hostages in Gaza demanding an immediate ceasefire with Hamas, regardless of the cost.

“Stay strong and courageous – until victory. When you leave for the USA, send a clear message of the critical security measures for the future of the State of Israel,” Im Tirtzu said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

“Do not surrender to defeatist generals, do not lend a hand and legitimize ideas such as the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza or withdrawal from the Netzarim and Philadelphi corridors. Netanyahu, prioritize victory, the return of the hostages, the security of the south and the north through military pressure on terrorist organizations.”

“Prime Minister, stand firm, continue to pressure, continue to eliminate terrorists, until Israel is victorious.”

Tzvika Mor, a member of the Tikva Forum, and father of hostage Eitan Mor, is slated to take part in the rally.

“We call on the Prime Minister to stand up to the pressures at home and abroad and not to surrender to Hamas,” said Mor. “We demand that military pressure continues, in order to return the hostages and ensure the safety of Israel and her citizens.”

Itzik Buntzel, father of Sgt. Amit Buntzel, who was killed in the line of duty in Gaza, also announced plans to join Sunday’s rally.

“We call on the public to join us in front of the Prime Minister’s house, and demand that he not give in to anti-war pressures, and that he demand that the Americans release weapons so that the IDF can defeat Hamas,” said Buntzel. “Without victory future generations will be in trouble.”

Shai Rosengarten, deputy director of Im Tirtzu and an IDF Major (res.) who has served over 120 days during the Swords of Iron war said Israel is now “at a crucial time.”

“On one side are generals and security experts, who insist on taking dangerous bets on Israel’s security. On the other side is the Prime Minister, with him a minority of cabinet ministers, who insist on upholding security principles and not give up the achievements of the war.”

“It is impossible to win without our presence in the Gaza Strip. It is impossible to bring back all the hostages. The military pressure is proving itself, it’s time to step up, Prime Minister – the people need you to keep up the military pressure!”