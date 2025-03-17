Netanyahu moves to fire Shin Bet head, citing deepening distrust

Ronen Bar head of the Shin Bet security services, leaves his home in Rishpon, Central Israel, October 11, 2021. Photo by Flash90

“I have ongoing distrust in the head of the Shin Bet, which was grown over time,” Netanyahu said in video announcing Ronen Bar’s firing.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention to dismiss Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, citing ongoing distrust between the two men that is hindering their ability to work together.

In a video statement released on Sunday evening, Netanyahu praised Shin Bet employees and staff, saying that Bar’s firing is not a criticism of their work.

But Netanyahu made it clear that his longstanding issues with Bar have made it impossible for the security chief to continue in his role.

“At all times, but especially during an existential war such as the one we face, there must be full trust between the prime minister and the head of the Shin Bet,” Netanyahu said in the video, which was published shortly after a face-to-face meeting with Bar.

“But unfortunately, the situation is the opposite — I do not have such trust,” the premier continued. “I have ongoing distrust in the head of the Shin Bet, a distrust that has grown over time.”

Netanyahu added that he is “sure that this step is critical for the rehabilitation of the agency, for achieving all our war aims, and for preventing the next disaster.”

The move comes shortly after Bar’s predecessor, ex-Shin Bet head Nadav Argaman, said in a TV interview that he would publicly release compromising information about Netanyahu, should the prime minister commit acts that he deemed in violation of the law.

Netanyahu immediately filed a police complaint against Argaman for blackmail, and police are currently investigating the former security leader over his remarks.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara claimed in a media statement that Netanyahu does not have the legal authority to fire Bar, an allegation that was challenged by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

Barahav-Miara reportedly told Netanyahu in a letter that he is not permitted to “initiate a dismissal process” of Bar “until the factual and legal basis underlying your decision is fully examined, as well as your authority to address the matter at this time.”

Levin responded with a media statement, noting that “the Shin Bet Law explicitly states that the government has the authority to terminate the service of the head of the agency before the end of their term.”

The minister added that Barahav-Miara is likely aware of this law.

“In case anyone is confused, Israel is a democracy, and everyone in it, including the attorney general, is subject to the law,” Levin said.

He said that it is critical for the government “not surrender to threats or attempts to strip [it] of its authority.”