Driving the left mad: Finland locks in decade-long military partnership with Israel

Finland has quietly renewed its defense agreement with Israel through 2034, deepening military cooperation despite left-wing opposition branding the deal a “historic shame.”

The pact covers joint research, development, and procurement of military technology, with 23 projects reportedly already underway between Finland and Israel’s defense industry. Helsinki says the partnership is crucial to securing world-class Israeli air-defense technology.

Finland’s defense minister dismissed the controversy, noting Israel has long been among Helsinki’s defense partners. The renewed memorandum goes further, describing ties between the two countries as a “unique partnership” built on common values and shared interests.