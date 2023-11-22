Eastern Jerusalem preparing celebrations for returning prisoners

No convicted murderers will be released, but many have been convicted of other violent crimes such as assault, arson, and terror affiliation.

By Baruch Yedid, TPS

Palestinians in eastern Jerusalem are preparing huge celebrations to welcome home terrorists expected to be released from Israeli prisons in the coming days.

On Wednesday morning, the Israeli government posted the names of dozens of Palestinian women and youths slated for release.

Although Israel will not free convicted murderers, numerous Palestinians on the list were convicted of attempted murder, assaulting police officers, throwing explosives, arson, membership in terror organizations, and other offenses.

Israeli citizens opposing the release of individual prisoners have 24 hours to file legal petitions with the Supreme Court.

The Israeli Cabinet approved a partial Qatari-brokered prisoner swap and temporary ceasefire in the early hours of Wednesday morning, paving the way for the first Israeli hostages to return home possibly as soon as Thursday.

In remarks ahead of the marathon Cabinet debate, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that Israel’s military efforts to topple Hamas would continue as soon as the ceasefire ends. The Iran-backed terror group has ruled Gaza since it violently overthrew the Palestinian Authority in 2007.

“We are at war, and we will continue the war,” Netanyahu said. “We will continue until we achieve all our goals.”

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas massacres in Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. Another 240 men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners were taken back to Gaza as hostages. Some people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.