Egyptian negotiators head to Israel with plans for limited Gaza ceasefire

Egyptian delegation set to arrive in Israel Thursday, and will reportedly present proposal for a scaled-down hostage deal and Gaza ceasefire plan, lasting two months.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The Egyptian government is slated to dispatch a delegation of intelligence officials to Israel Thursday, for consultations with Israel’s negotiating team regarding efforts to reboot stalled hostage deal talks.

During the meetings with their Israeli counterparts Thursday, the Egyptian delegation is expected to present an alternate plan, dubbed a “comprehensive vision” for an agreement, according to sources who spoke with the pro-Hezbollah Al-Akhbar outlet.

The alternate negotiating track would pursue a scaled-down deal initially, with a limited number of hostages to be released during a two-month ceasefire.

Unlike the previous formula for talks, the new plan would not mandate a permanent end to the war, nor a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. Israel would, during the initial ceasefire, be able to retain its positions in the coastal enclave, though it would be prohibited from undertaking any combat operations.

A number of Israeli hostages would be released gradually over the course of the two-month ceasefire, with elderly and ill hostages being released first.

“There is optimism regarding reaching an agreement soon, due to American support,” Egyptian intelligence officials were quoted as saying.

However, an Israeli source denied the report regarding the Egyptian delegation’s impending arrival, telling Yedioth Aharanoth “There is no such thing.”

Thursday’s report in Al-Akhbar adds that under the Egyptian plan, talks would be held during the two-month ceasefire for a permanent end to the war.

Once the initial ceasefire goes into effect, Egypt will give Hamas several days to draft and hand over a comprehensive list of all living Israelis still held captive in the Gaza Strip.

There are 101 captives remaining in the coastal enclave, though Israeli intelligence estimates that roughly half are likely dead.