Elderly man gunned down in terrorist shooting in northern Israel

70-year-old man murdered and IDF soldier seriously wounded after terrorist attempted to ram pedestrians at bus stop before opening fire on them.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

One person was murdered and a second seriously wounded in a terrorist shooting attack in northern Israel Monday morning.

The attack occurred near the Tishbi Junction on Route 66, outside the city of Yokneam at approximately 9:40 a.m., when an Arab terrorist attempted to ram into pedestrians waiting at a bus stop.

When he failed to hit his intended victims, the terrorist exited his vehicle carrying a rifle and opened fire.

At least two people were wounded, including a 70-year-old man and an IDF soldier in his 20s.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah were dispatched to the scene to treat the victims.

According to MDA paramedic Ofer Vinik, the elderly victim was declared dead at the scene, while the second victim is listed in serious condition as doctors attempt to stabilize his condition. He has been evacuated to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

“This is a severe scene,” said Vinik.

“We arrived at the location and saw, near a bus station, a man about 70 years old and a young man about 20 years old, both suffering from penetrating injuries to their bodies. We conducted medical examinations on the 70-year-old man—he had no pulse and was not breathing, and unfortunately, we had to pronounce him dead at the scene.”

“Additional MDA teams provided medical treatment to the 20-year-old, who was conscious, and urgently evacuated him to the hospital in an MDA mobile intensive care unit. His condition is serious and unstable.”

The terrorist was shot and killed during the attack by Border Police officers who were traveling on Route 66 to a training exercise.

According to preliminary reports, the terrorist was identified as a 25-year-old Arab citizen of Israel from the town of Ma’ale Iron, in the Wadi Arab region.