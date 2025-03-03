Druze terrorist murders elderly man, wounds 4 in Haifa

Druze terrorist stabs pedestrians at bus stop in northern Israeli city of Haifa, murdering one and wounding four others.

By World Israel News Staff

At least five people were wounded, including one fatally, in a terrorist stabbing attack in the northern Israeli city of Haifa Monday morning.

The attack occurred at a bus stop adjacent to the Lev HaMifratz Mall (Cinemall), near the Haifa Central Bus Station, just after 9:50 a.m. on Monday, when a terrorist began stabbing pedestrians waiting at a bus stop.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah were called to the scene to treat the wounded and evacuate them to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

Paramedics were forced to declare one victim, a 70-year-old man, dead at the scene.

According to an MDA spokesperson, four other victims were treated at the scene before being evacuated to Rambam Medical Center. Three people were listed in serious condition, including a man and a woman in their early 30s and a teenage boy roughly 15 years of age. A 70-year-old woman is listed in moderate condition.

MDA chief spokesman Zaki Heller said that the terrorist responsible for the stabbing was shot and killed during the attack by an armed security guard.

Witnesses say the terrorist took a bus to Haifa, and, upon his arrival, got off and began shouting “Allahu Akbar” before stabbing his victims.

The terrorist has been identified as 20-year-old Yitro Shahin, a resident of the northern city of Shefaram and a member of the Druze minority.

The acting mayor ofShefaram claimed that Shahin was suffering from a severe mental illness and was being treated by local welfare services.

The attack comes just days after a Palestinian Arab terrorist illegally residing in northern Israel rammed into pedestrians waiting at a bus stop at Karkur Junction near Pardes Hanna last Thursday, injuring 14 people, one of them critically.