Elon Musk is one of us

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the opening of a Tesla factory in Germany, March 22, 2022. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File)

‘What I meant to say by that … is that it’s unwise to fund organizations, to support groups, that want your annihilation,’ Musk said in clarification of his controversial tweet.

By The Washington Free Beacon

Elon Musk is right about the Jews.

Well, not all the Jews. But many of the Jewish leaders, who have repeatedly lined up behind the most noxious progressive causes, only to stand there, mouths agape as the boomerang soared right back and crashed into our faces.

Here is what the pro-capitalist, pro-colonialist Musk told Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times Dealbook conference:

“The Jewish people have been persecuted for thousands of years. There is a natural affinity, therefore, for persecuted groups. This has led to the funding of organizations that essentially promote any persecuted group or any group with the perception of persecution. This includes radical Islamic groups.” He continued, “Everyone here has seen the massive demonstrations for Hamas in every major city in the West. That should be jarring. Well, a number of those organizations receive funding from prominent people in Jewish community.”

Musk used his appearance on stage to clarify a controversial tweet earlier this month that he conceded was “foolish,” and said, “What I meant to by that … is that it’s unwise to fund organizations, to support groups, that want your annihilation.”

Mr. Musk, fresh off his solidarity trip to Israel, has received endless abuse from Democrats, who insist he is not just an anti-Semite, but a racist, sexist, and all the other things leftists like to call people. The same people who would counsel Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to break bread with Hamas, like the editor-in-chief of the left-wing Israeli newspaper Haaretz’s English edition, Esther Solomon, assailed him for spending time with Musk.

He is, as best we can tell, not an anti-Semite, a racist, a sexist, or anything or the sort. And on most of the Jews, alas, he is absolutely right. Jewish organizations spent millions of dollars supporting Black Lives Matter, the Women’s March, and many other faddish hotbeds of bigotry. They did so because they believed that by standing with anyone who claimed to be oppressed, they could prove themselves to be allies and progressives in good standing.

The strategy has failed miserably, with many of those same progressive organizations now openly supporting Hamas.

Luckily, Jewish donors and community leaders are wising up. They’re cutting financial support for elite madrassas, er, universities. They’re using lawfare to fight anti-Semites across the country. They’re marching in the streets against anti-Semitism.

While they’re at it, they should get off Elon’s case too, and take heed of what he has to say. He’s right.