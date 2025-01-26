Elon Musk lauds ‘German pride,’ rejects Holocaust guilt in address to German nationalist party

Days before Holocaust Remembrance Day, billionaire mogul Elon Musk says German’s must embrace ‘German pride’ and ‘move beyond past guilt,’ in address to nationalist AfD party.

By World Israel News Staff

Billionaire tech mogul and administrator of the new federal Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk addressed a gathering of a right-wing German party Saturday, calling on Germans to look beyond the national guilty associated with the Holocaust and embrace “German pride.”

On Saturday, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party held an event in Halle in eastern Germany, kicking off its general election campaign ahead of a national vote slated for February 23rd.

Since the collapse of the ruling coalition, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ center-left Social Democratic Party, the rightist AfD has gained significant ground, and is currently polling in second place, with 20-21% of recent polls, behind the center-right Christian Democratic Union, with 30%.

In the 2021 election, by comparison, the AfD received just 10% of the vote, making it the fifth largest party in Germany.

During Saturday’s event, Musk addressed AfD supporters in a video message urging Germans to reclaim their national pride.

In his video message, Musk emphasized “that people take pride in Germany and being German.”

Speaking just two days before International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Musk appeared to reference the legacy of the Holocaust, telling attendees that in Germany “there is too much focus on past guilty, and we need to move beyond that.”

“Children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their great grandparents.”

“We need to look at the future of Germany with optimism and enthusiasm. It’s important to be proud of these German culture and values. It’s about preserving German culture and protecting the German people. Convince people to vote AfD.”

Musk took aim at multiculturalism during his address, and in particular Germany’s liberal immigration policies, urging party chief Alice Weidel not to allow the AfD’s values to be subverted by “some kind of multiculturalism that dilutes everything.”