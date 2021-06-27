Erdan tells Bennett he’s ending term as ambassador to US, staying on at UN

“I believe it is up to the current government to appoint an ambassador that will represent it politically with the administration,” Erdan said.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN and U.S. Gilad Erdan asked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to end his term as envoy to Washington, saying that he will not continue after November although he would stay on as Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations.

“I’ve spoken to PM Bennett and asked him to accept my resignation as Israel’s Amb. to the US, pending the appointment of a new ambassador on his behalf. It was a true honor to represent Israel to our closest ally,” Erdan, a former Likud party lawmaker who held several ministerial positions before taking on the ambassadorship, announced on Twitter Sunday.

“During my tenure, I worked to establish ties with the Biden admin, as well as to strengthen the bipartisan support. Those ties were proven during the Gaza operation when the US halted anti-Israel initiatives in the UNSC & approved additional funding for the Iron Dome,” he tweeted.

“I believe it is up to the current government to appoint an ambassador that will represent it politically with the administration. However, I will continue to defend Israel at the UN and fight for justice in the international arena.” he said.

Before being apppointed ambassador, Erdan served as Minister of Public Security and Minister of Strategic Affairs. He presented his credentials to the UN in August 2020 and became Ambassador to the U.S. in January 2021.