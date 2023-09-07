‘Eritrean teens attacked my family’ – Tel Aviv dep. mayor

“I continue to operate with a strong hand against those who violate the law, who endanger the residents in the south of the city,” says Deputy Mayor Chaim Goren.

By World Israel News Staff

Deputy Mayor of Tel Aviv Chaim Goren said that he and his family had been violently attacked by Eritrean teens, following a massive riot by migrants in the city that saw dozens hospitalized and a police officer seriously wounded.

“I filed a complaint with the police against the attackers,” Goren said in a video posted to his social media accounts on Wednesday.

“This painful event, in which members of my family were attacked by teens, proves yet again that if we do not deal with the problem of infiltrators and illegal aliens, we will continue to experience the events which we experienced this past Shabbat.”

He added that scenes of unrest will continue to occur “even many years in the future, when the next generation of infiltrators will start rioting,” if the state does not find a solution for the migrant issue.

“In my role as a council member and as the one responsible for the city’s security, I continue to operate with a strong hand against those who violate the law, who endanger the residents in the south of the city,” Goren continued.

He said that the attacks would not deter him from continuing to press the government for removal of illegal migrants from south Tel Aviv.

“I will not rest despite the attacks against my family, but the opposite,” he added.

Last weekend, the Eritrean embassy held an event that sparked widespread clashes between supporters of the current government and its opponents.

Dozens of Eritrean migrants were hospitalized following the riots after being severely beaten with rods or stabbed by their countrymen.

For the first time since the Second Intifada, police were forced to use live fire in order to quell the rioting.

One police officer, who was struck in the head with a camping stove, underwent brain surgery to remove a piece of the object that was embedded in his skull.