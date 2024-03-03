EU gives $50 million to UNRWA, ignoring Oct. 7th atrocities

Despite clear evidence UNRWA staff took part in Oct. 7th kidnappings, murders, the EU pledges additional funding to the organization.

By World Israel News Staff

The European Union released some $50 million in funding for UNRWA, despite extensive evidence that the organization was heavily corrupted by the Hamas terror group and that dozens of its employees participated in the mass kidnapping and murders on October 7th.

In a press release announcing the release of the funding, the EU claimed that it had been satisfied by a promise from UNRWA that it would check to make sure that none of its remaining employees had taken part in the atrocities during Hamas’ unprecedented incursion into southern Israel.

“Following exchanges with the Commission, UNRWA has also indicated that it stands ready to ensure that a review of its staff is carried out to confirm they did not participate in the attacks and that further controls are put in place to mitigate such risks in the future,” the statement read.

“UNRWA has agreed to the launch of an audit of the Agency to be conducted by EU-appointed external experts. This audit will review the control systems to prevent the possible involvement of its staff and assets in terrorist activities,” the statement continued.

The EU did not specify exactly how UNRWA would ensure that the funding would not be used for terror purposes, nor did it disclose the investigative process that would identify employees involved in the attacks.

“We stand by the Palestinian people in Gaza and elsewhere in the region. Innocent Palestinians should not have to pay the price for the crimes of terrorist group Hamas,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, adding that the EU would release an additional 18 million euros to UNRWA later this year.

“They face terrible conditions putting their lives at risk because of lack of access to sufficient food and other basic needs. That is why we are reinforcing our support to them this year by a further EUR 68 million.”