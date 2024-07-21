European Union is funding Iranian aggression

While the EU loves to portray itself as a front-runner in human rights, often lecturing the world about those values and global security, its actions — all mercenary, all the time — tell a very different story.

By Dr. Majid Rafizadeh, Gatestone Institute

The Iranian regime, largely thanks to the backing of a powerful ally, the European Union, has managed to sustain and even increase its revenue streams.

The continued funding of Iran’s regime by the EU is crucial in bolstering Iran’s ability to attack its neighbors and US troops in the region, both directly and through its proxies — Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Houthis — and to accelerate enriching uranium to complete its nuclear weapons program.

Support from the EU has enabled Iran to continue its regional and international militaristic endeavors without the looming threat of financial insolvency.

The EU continues to engage, shamelessly it seems, in business transactions with Iran, which simply uses the revenues to further its expansionist ambitions, such as launching an aggressive war against Israel and firing on US troops in the region more than 170 times just since October, close off maritime shipping in the area, and bring its nuclear weapons program to near completion.

The regime’s actions appear part of a broader strategy aimed at ultimately annihilating not only Israel but also oil-rich Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

This ongoing relationship raises serious ethical and political questions about the EU’s stance on global security and its commitment to standing against a regime that threatens peace and stability in the region.

Iran’s regime, since the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has also extended significant support to Russia, both diplomatically and militarily.

Iran has also consistently voted against United Nations resolutions condemning Russia’s actions, and has actively contributed to the Russian military effort by supplying weapons, including advanced attack drones such as the Shahed 131 and Shahed 136.

Iran’s unwavering support for Russia underscores its broader geopolitical strategy and its alignment with other authoritarian nations that desire to disrupt the existing international order.

Some countries within the EU have actually increased their trade with Iran.

There has been a substantial growth of imports from Iran by several EU member states. Iran’s state-controlled outlet Mehr News even boasted regarding January’s trade figures:

“Greece’s imports from Iran tripled and reached €2.3 million. Dutch imports from Iran have also almost doubled, from €3.5 million in January 2023 to €6.8 million in January this year. Romania’s imports from Iran also increased by 47 percent to €3.4 million, and Italy’s imports by two percent to €12.2 million.”

Iran’s top trading partner in Europe continues to be Germany, followed closely by Italy and the Netherlands as the second and third-biggest European trade partners of the Iranian regime.

To maintain its trade relations with Iran, the EU has apparently thought nothing of offering condolences for the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, a mass murderer, known as the “Butcher of Tehran.”

He was a key figure on the “Death Committee” in Iran, responsible for the execution of tens of thousands of people, including pregnant women and children.

This gesture by the EU, ostensibly to avoid disrupting its trade with Iran, once again underscores a willingness to overlook human rights violations for economic gains.

By continuing to do business with Iran, European countries knowingly fuel Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, and even potentially on themselves, as Russia extends its aggressive ambitions across the continent.

Europe’s trade relationships with Iran also provide the regime with the financial means to further its hostile actions against its neighbors, arm its proxies, further the regime’s legitimacy on the international stage; intensify its repression of domestic dissent, and complete its nuclear weapons.

Instead of engaging in business with a country ruled by a predatory and rogue regime, the EU would do itself and everyone else an existential favor: instead of financing Iran’s regime and its military, to curb Iran’s destabilizing activities.

The EU should immediately halt all trade with Iran, designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, and sever diplomatic ties with Iran.

While the EU loves to portray itself as a front-runner in human rights, often lecturing the world about those values and global security, its actions — all mercenary, all the time — tell a very different story.