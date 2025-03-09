Evangelical Christians: ‘God is giving Israel a blank check’

“We Christians are calling on our beloved President Trump and his team to aggressively remove all barriers to Israel’s sovereignty over all the land, including Judea and Samaria,” says Evangelical pastor.

By World Israel News Staff

Evangelical Christians are urging President Donald Trump to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, telling the New York Times that the current moment is right for restoring Israel’s borders according to Biblical history.

Widely regarded as the most pro-Israel president in American history, Trump hinted in mid-February that he would make an announcement about annexation of the territory in the coming weeks.

Last week, several major Evangelical leaders, including Ralph Reed, Tony Perkins and Mario Bramnick, visited Jerusalem for a conference last week.

“We strongly support and think it is imperative that Israeli sovereignty be expressed, extended and recognized over Judea and Samaria,” Ralph Reed, founder and chairman of the Faith and Freedom Caucus, told JNS during the conference.

“Recognizing Israeli sovereignty is indispensable for Israel to provide security to its own people,” Reed added.

“I literally feel God is giving Israel a blank check,” Bramnick, the pastor of a major church in Florida and the president of the Latino Coalition for Israel, told the New York Times.

Bramnick’s perspective is shared by many other leaders in the Evangelical Christian community, who are urging Trump to assist in streamlining recognition of Judea and Samaria as officially being Israeli territory.

“We Christians are calling on our beloved President Trump and his team to aggressively remove all barriers to Israel’s sovereignty over all the land, including Judea and Samaria,” said Terri Copeland Pearsons, a prominent pastor, while speaking at the National Religious Broadcasters convention last Thursday.

In a media statement, Binyamin Regional Council chairman Israel Ganz stressed the importance of annexation for national security.

“The application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is a necessary step to ensure the safety of Israel and the future of Jewish communities in the region,” Ganz said.

“We are grateful to our American leaders for their support and hope during President Trump’s tenure that we can make progress on this crucial issue for Israel’s security and regional stability.”