‘West Bank annexation will work out very well,’ says Trump

President Trump refuses to guarantee Israel won’t apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, says ‘annexation will work out automatically.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President Donald Trump refused Tuesday to guarantee the U.S. would not back Israel’s application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, saying during a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II that annexation would “work out very well.”

On Tuesday, the president hosted King Abdullah at the White House for their first meeting since Trump returned to office last month.

Before the two spoke behind closed doors, Trump addressed questions posed by reporters, including one who asked whether the U.S. would guarantee that it will not permit Israel to extend sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Trump, sitting next to King Abdullah, refused to offer any such guarantee, and instead appeared to indicate support for such a move by Israel.

“Many people in the region, especially in Jordan, are worried about the annexation of the West Bank,” the reporter said.

“Will you give His Majesty the King a guarantee that you won’t allow Israel to annex the West Bank?” the reporter continued.

While declining to delve into the subject, Trump offered no promise to oppose Israel’s annexation of Judea and Samaria, instead saying the matter would resolve itself “automatically.”

“I think that’s going to work out very well. That’s not really what we’re talking about today. I think that’s something that is going to work out automatically and it is in good shape.”

“And we discussed it,” Trump continued, nodding towards King Abdullah. “Other people have discussed it with us and with me. And the West Bank is going to work out well.”

Trump reiterated his demand that Hamas release all remaining Israeli hostages by this coming Saturday.

“I don’t want to do two [hostages] and then we do another two and another week, and then we do 4 and 3 weeks. No, no. They either have them out by Saturday at 12:00 or all bets are off.”