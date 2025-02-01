Freed American hostage returns home to discover his son was alive

During his captivity, American-Israeli Keith Siegel feared his son had been killed during the Hamas invasion.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

After fearing the worst during 484 days of captivity, freed hostage Keith Siegel came home on Saturday to discover he was alive.

Siegel and his wife, Aviva, were kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7th, forced into their own car by terrorists, and driven to Gaza.

Originally from the United States, the couple had settled in Kfar Aza forty years ago, where they raised their four children and welcomed five grandchildren.

Aviva was freed in November 2023 and tirelessly advocated for her husband’s release, as well as the release of the other hostages.

Aviva recounted moments of pure terror when she and Keith feared they wouldn’t make it out alive. “I prayed that I would die first, so I wouldn’t have to watch Keith die in front of me,” she shared in an interview with KAN. “Every day felt like a battle to survive. There was no air, no light. We were trapped, buried alive.”

She also recalled in an interview, “During the 51 days I was there, we were moved between 13 different locations, both above and below ground. At one point, we were placed in a tunnel with no air. We couldn’t talk, and we could barely breathe.”

Aviva Siegel also advocated on behalf of the female hostages and confirmed that Hamas was sexually harassing and assaulting a number of them.

She spoke emotionally in an address, saying, “These girls were transformed into puppets for their captors. They were dressed in tight clothing and forced to endure humiliations no one should ever have to face. We must never forget them.”

Upon Keith’s release on Saturday, Aviva said to Channel 12, “I am beyond grateful that Keith is back. But our fight isn’t over. Too many are still out there, living in darkness and enduring the unimaginable. We must bring them all home.”