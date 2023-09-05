‘False accusations’ – Elon Musk threatens defamation suit against ADL

“The ADL is trying to kill this platform” via “false accusations” of antisemitism, Musk wrote.

By Adina Katz, World Israel News

Billionaire entrepreneur and owner of the social networking site X, formerly known as Twitter, threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League over their accusations that he is antisemitic.

The ADL was originally founded as Jewish civil rights organization, but in recent years has come under fire for straying into politicized, left-wing activism.

A 2022 investigation found that materials distributed by the ADL which were meant to serve as lesson plans for combating antisemitism contained radical left-wing ideology influenced by critical race theorists, and promoting social movements that are anti-Zionist.

Musk has been engaged in an online spat with the ADL for several months, following a tweet several months ago that billionaire philanthropist George Soros is evil.

Soros, who has provided extensive funding to anti-police movements and far-left political candidates, as well as anti-Israel groups, was vigorously defended by the ADL.

The ADL charged that Musk’s criticism of Soros was inherently antisemitic, simply based on the fact that the philanthropist is Jewish.

That assertion was challenged by Musk, and triggered an ongoing back-and-forth with the ADL.

The ADL is “trying to kill this platform by falsely accusing it & me of being antisemitic,” Musk wrote on X on Monday afternoon.

“If this continues, we will have no choice but to file a defamation suit against, ironically, the ‘Anti-Defamation’ League,” he added.

“If they lose the defamation suit, we will insist that they drop the ‘anti’ part of their name, since obviously …”

In another post, Musk added that X has “no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit” against the ADL, as the group has repeatedly accused the platform of being antisemitic.

Musk said that he had lost advertising revenue as a direct result of the ADL’s claims.

Last week, Musk angered the ADL by saying he would let users decide whether to ban the group’s account on the platform via an open poll.