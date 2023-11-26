After sweeping Dutch elections, Geert Wilders declares ‘Jordan is Palestine’

Wilders has expressed a consistently pro-Israel position and has in the past encouraged further expansion of settlements in Judea and Samaria.

By World Israel News Staff

Dutch parliamentarian Geert Wilders, head of the Freedom Party (PVV) which swept last week’s legislative election – declared Saturday that “Jordan is Palestine.”

The statement implies that the Palestinians should be relocated to Jordan and not be granted their own state, as proposed by many world leaders, with a capital in East Jerusalem.

Jordan is Palestine! Arab states condemn Wilders for push to relocate Palestinians to Jordan https://t.co/U6JjdOk0IK — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) November 25, 2023

Wilders, who heads the largest party in The Netherlands and is often referred to as “The Dutch Donald Trump” was condemned for his post on X by a number of Arab governments.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates responded, “Geert Wilders’ comments are not only offensive but also dangerous. They deny the rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and their own independent state.”

The Ministry demanded that the Dutch government condemn Wilders’ post and added his statements amounted to “a call to escalate the aggression against our people and a blatant interference in their affairs and future.”

Jordan’s Foreign Minister also reacted fiercely to Wilder’s comments, “Jordan rejects any proposal that undermines the rights of the Palestinian people or their quest for an independent state.”

He continued, “We remain committed to a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state, in accordance with international consensus.”

Egypt and Saudi Arabia also voiced their disapproval of the right-wing Dutch leader’s remarks.

Wilders, while sparking the ire of many in the Netherlands and abroad, has expressed a consistently pro-Israel position and has in the past encouraged further expansion of settlements in Judea and Samaria.

After the October 7th attacks, he displayed an Israeli flag beside the Dutch flag and criticized the Dutch government for not doing more to deal with pro-Hamas sentiment.

Despite the controversy over some of Wilder’s remarks, it appears that Netherlands, like many other countries such as Argentina, are seeing a political shift to the right.

In early elections on November 22, 2023, Wilders’ Freedom Party emerged as the largest in the Dutch Parliament.