Fatah celebrates escape of six terrorist ‘heroes’ from prison

Israeli police at a temporary checkpoint in Gilboa area as they search for the six Palestinian fugitives who escaped from a high security prison, Sept. 7, 2021. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

Who are the six security prisoners who escaped the Gilboa facility in northern Israel?

By Itamar Marcus and Maurice Hirsch, Palestinian Media Watch

Senior Fatah official Munir Al-Jaghoub, head of the Fatah Mobilization and Organization Commission’s Information Office, celebrated the escape of six terrorists from Gilboa Prison Monday morning with a post he published on his Facebook page and Twitter account:

Zakariya Zubeidi is a terrorist who commanded the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, Fatah’s terror wing, in Jenin. In the indictment that was submitted against him, he was accused of committing a long list of terror crimes.

Another terrorist Fatah “hero” who was a partner in the escape from Gilboa Prison, and who was also termed a “hero” by Al-Jaghoub, is Ayham Kamamji who murdered young Eliyahu Ashri in 2006, and planned to blow up a bus filled with passengers using an exploding car carrying a massive explosive approximately 100 kilograms in weight.

Yet another terrorist Fatah “hero” who escaped from Gilboa Prison is Muhammad Ardah, an Islamic Jihad member who was put on trial and convicted for his part in initiating and executing a suicide bombing on Nov. 29, 2001, in which 3 people were murdered and many others were wounded.

Another Fatah “hero” is Mahmoud Ardah, who was arrested in 1996 and sentenced to life and another 15 years, also escaped. The website of Islamic Jihad’s military wing defines him as the commander of the escape operation.

Another Fatah “hero” terrorist who was a partner in this escape is Yaqub Qaderi, who committed a shooting attack in 2002 in which Yosef Ajami was murdered and a foreign worker was wounded.

It should be noted that just a few weeks ago Palestinian Media Watch warned that the Israeli Prison Service apparently is unaware of what is happening with the terrorist prisoners, who are studying for academic degrees within the prison walls in contradiction of the Israeli government’s decision.

Tragically, we know now that they were doing more than just studying.