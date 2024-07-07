FBI offers reward for info on Jewish cemetery vandalism in Cincinnati as photos reveal extent of damage

Jewish tombstones seen knocked over in Covedale Cemetery in Cincinnati. (Twitter Screenshot)

The Covedale Cemetery Complex features gravesites that date back to the 1800s, when Cincinnati had a large immigrant Jewish community.

By Jacob Frankel, The Algemeiner

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for vandalizing two historic Jewish cemeteries in Cincinnati, Ohio, this past week.

At least 176 gravesites were targeted at Tifereth Israel and Beth Hamedrash Hagadol cemeteries, located in the Covedale Cemetery Complex sometime between June 25 and July 1.

Although numerous signs at the entrances to the cemetery warn of surveillance cameras, none can be seen at the gravesite. There was also no apparent security presence during the incident.

Toppled and smashed gravesites were seen near several large gaps in the surrounding fence, which allowed vandals easy access to the cemetery.

The incident appeared to be motivated by antisemitism, although the specific gravesites damaged were attacked at random.

In the past few days, families have returned to identify the names on fallen gravesites. Stones were also placed on several of the vandalized headstones as a way to remember those who have passed away.

“Due to the extensive damage and the historical nature of many of the gravestones, we have not yet been able to identify all the families affected by this act,” the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati said a statement. “Our community [is] heartbroken.”

US President Joe Biden condemned the antisemitic vandalism on X/Twitter.

“The vandalism of nearly 200 graves at two Jewish cemeteries near Cincinnati is despicable,” read a tweet from his official account.

“This is antisemitism and it is vile. I condemn these acts and commit my administration to support investigators in holding those responsible accountable to the full extent of the law.”

According to the the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, numerous law enforcement agencies — including the FBI, Cincinnati Police Department, and the Green Township Police — are investigating the incident.

Until the investigation concludes gravestones will remain overturned.

Dov Behr Manischewitz — founder of the Manischewitz company in 1888 — along with his wife, Natalie, are buried in Beth Hamedrash Hagadol Cemetery.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released a report in April showing antisemitic incidents in the US rose 140 percent last year, reaching an all-time high.

Most of the outrages occurred after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, during the ensuing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

For those with information on the Covedale Cemetery Complex vandalism, the FBI has set-up a hotline at 513-421-4310.