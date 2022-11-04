FBI warns New Jersey synagogues of possible attack

New Jersey Jewish communities face ‘credible threat,’ says FBI, calling for bolstered security.

By World Israel News Staff

The F.B.I. warned Jewish communities in New Jersey Thursday that synagogues in the state are facing a credible security threat.

The bureau issued a statement via Twitter Thursday evening warning of a “broad threat” to New Jersey synagogues, and calling for extra security precautions.

“The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ. We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he was updated regarding the threat, tweeting: “I have been in touch with the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office and the Newark FBI regarding a credible threat to synagogues in NJ.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected.”

The state attorney general, Matthew Platkin, said police patrols would be increased in the wake of the threat.

“Law enforcement will be increasing patrols in sensitive areas. Some of these patrols will be in marked vehicles and others will not – but please do not be alarmed if you observe an increase in police presence as we are taking steps in an abundance of caution.”

“We continue to work together to keep New Jersey safe, and let those who would bring harm to the residents of this state know that New Jersey will not be home to hate, intolerance or violence.”

Authorities in New York, including the New York Police Department, said they were also working with the F.B.I. in response to the threat.

“The NYPD is aware of an FBI alert of ‘credible information’ of a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey,” the department said.

“In an abundance of caution, the NYPD’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureaus are working diligently alongside the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the FBI to ensure the safety and well-being of every area that encompasses our Jewish citizens and synagogues here New York City and the tri-state area.”

Nathan Diament, executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, said his organization was briefed by the F.B.I. regarding the threat to New Jersey synagogues.

“We have been briefed by the FBI about a threat to synagogues in the New Jersey area. We are calling on communities to have heightened awareness and to reach out to their local enforcement for security support. This matter is being investigated and we will continue updating.”