First Israeli casualty: Rocket hits building in central Israel -1 killed; several injured, some trapped in rubble

Building in Rehovot hit by rocket fire from Gaza, May 11, 2023. (Gideon Markowicz/TPS)

Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists scored a direct hit on a building in Rehovot, claiming the life of one victim and wounding several others.

By World Israel News Staff

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, one person died and at least five were injured after a building in Rehovot collapsed following a direct hit from rocket-launching terrorists in Gaza.

The victim was trapped under the rubble and critically wounded – he died minutes later.

United Hatzalah volunteers have provided initial treatment to five people who sustained light injuries, including a woman in her 60s who sustained a head injury. The organization’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit is treating many people for shock.

Police forces and rescue services are searching for people trapped under the rubble.

Rehovot is located approximately 20 km. south of Tel Aviv.

(Video courtesy TPS)