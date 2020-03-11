Flashback: Iman who spoke at Sanders rally called candidate ‘an honorable man, even though he is a Jew’ March 11, 2020 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/flashback-iman-who-spoke-at-sanders-rally-called-candidate-an-honorable-man-even-though-he-is-a-jew/ Email Print Imam Al-Hassan Qazwini, who spoke at a Dearborn, Michigan rally on March 7 for Bernie Sanders, had said in 2016 that the Democratic candidate is “an honorable man, even though he is a Jew.” anti-semitismBernie SandersIslamism