Florida man arrested with AR-15, Ruger pistol for plotting attack on AIPAC office

He reportedly told law enforcement he chose AIPAC due to its ‘political influence’ and expressed a desire to ‘make a change.’

By Jewish Breaking News

The FBI has arrested Forrest Pemberton, a Florida man allegedly planning to target an American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) office.

Authorities apprehended Pemberton finding an AR-15 rifle, a Luger pistol, and ammunition in his possession.

According to court records, Pemberton had scouted the AIPAC location in Plantation, Florida, with plans to return armed.

He reportedly told law enforcement he chose AIPAC due to its “political influence” and expressed a desire to “make a change.”

AIPAC released a statement saying, “We take these threats very seriously and are working closely with law enforcement. We will not be deterred by extremists in pursuing our mission to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship. We are deeply appreciative of the FBI’s work to stop this individual.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has declined to comment.

Pemberton is being represented by the Federal Defenders Office, which stated it would not comment on ongoing cases.