Floyd Mayweather visits Jewish summer camp for children battling cancer, brings message of resilience

‘This is by far one of the best camps in the world,’ Mayweather said at one of the activities he participated in while visiting the camp on July 31.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Undefeated former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather visited a Jewish summer camp in Glen Spey, New York, last week that is organized for children battling cancer and chronic illnesses.

The retired 50-0 boxing champion, 47, stopped by Chai Lifeline’s Camp Simcha and put on a boxing demonstration in a specially built ring that featured the message “Knock out cancer.”

He also trained with kids at the camp and even helped campers lace up their boxing gloves before entering the ring.

Chai Lifeline shared a video from Mayweather’s visit to the camp, which serves 480 children every summer, and said he also gave “motivational talks” and “engaged in activities that lifted the spirits of the brave children.”

“This is by far one of the best camps in the world,” Mayweather said at one of the activities he participated in while visiting the camp on July 31.

“This is an unbelievable camp. I hear about this camp all the time. There is nothing like the bond that you guys have … I’m proud of you all.”

“I want everybody in this room to stay positive, have great energy,” he added.

“These special children need our support, need our help. We need to stand behind them and help them and let them know that they’re great and they can do anything. Anything is possible.”

Rabbi Simcha Scholar, CEO of Chai Lifeline, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Floyd Mayweather to Camp Simcha. Our children are fighters in their own right, battling illness year-round. Floyd’s visit was truly special and inspiring for them. He is a champion both in and out of the ring, and we thank him for giving our campers an experience they will never forget.”

After the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel, Mayweather used his private jet to deliver food, bulletproof vests for Israel Defense Force (IDF) soldiers, medical equipment, and other supplies to Israel.

He expressed solidarity with Israel in the aftermath of the Hamas attacks and has also donated a fleet of “medicycles” to Magen David Adom, Israel’s national ambulance and disaster-relief organization.

The former boxer visited the Jewish state in November 2022 and also earlier this year, when he received the Champion for Israel award at the Dan Family Aish World Center in Jerusalem for supporting Israel and speaking out against hate and antisemitism.

He was also awarded the Lifesaving Award from United Hatzalah, Israel’s volunteer-based medical emergency organization, for his delivery of equipment to help Israel during the ongoing war with Hamas.