FM Katz urged UK and France to strike back at Iran if it attacks Israel

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz welcoming his British counterpart, David Lammy, and his French counterpart, Stephane Sejourne at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, August 16, 2024. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 *** Local Caption)

Katz’s request implies the formation of a military defense similar the US-led coalition of five armies that fended of Iran’s attack on Israel in April.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz told his French and British counterparts that they must assist the Jewish State by hitting Iranian targets if the Islamic Republic carries makes good on its threat and attacks Israel.

After a meeting on Friday with the UK’s FM David Lammy and France’s FM Stephane Sejourne at his Jerusalem office, Katz declared, “If Iran attacks, Israel expects the international coalition led by the US, Britain, and France to join Israel not only in defense but also in attacking significant targets in Iran.”

Katz’s request implied the formation of military defense similar the US-led coalition of five armies, including Israel, Jordan, the United Kingdom, and France to fight back against Iran as it fired 300 drones and missiles, most of which were intercepted, into Israel in April.

The European Foreign Ministers made a brief visit to Israel amid ongoing tensions following threats from Iran and Hezbollah to attack Israel in retaliation for the assassinations of Hezbollah commander Faoud Shukr in Beirut and Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

In the meeting, the ministers discussed the hostage deal negotiations that are currently being held in Doha, and Katz emphasized the need to impose sanctions against Iran over its nuclear program.

David Lammy stated the visit was essential for Middle Eastern countries to “choose peace” at this “crucial moment for global stability.”

“The coming hours and days could define the future of the Middle East,” he added.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari announced that Israel was increasing its readiness for a potential attack from Iran and Hezbollah.

He said “We continue intelligence gathering and attack efforts in the skies of Lebanon, and on all fronts at all times.”

Qatar warned Iran and Hezbollah to hold its fire while the hostage negotiations were taking place.

According to Ynet, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told Iran and Hezbollah to consider whether it was advisable to attack Israel while expecting progress on the ceasefire deal.

The Washington Post reported that Hezbollah has postponed its retaliatory attack and is awaiting the outcome of the Doha negotiations.