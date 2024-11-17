Following uproar, Canadian ceremony honoring October 7th architect nixed

Canadian organization walks back plans to hold memorial vigil in honor of Yahya Sinwar, the late Hamas leader and mastermind behind the October 7th massacres.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A far-left Canadian organization has nixed plans to hold a public event honoring the late chief of the Hamas terror organization and mastermind behind the October 7th massacres, after a public backlash against the gathering.

On Saturday, the Canadian Defenders of Human Rights (CD4HR) issued a statement announcing that it has canceled the planned November 26th memorial vigil in the Toronto-area city of Mississauga honoring Yahya Sinwar.

“CD4HR has decided to cancel the November 26 Vigil for the Great Martyr Yahya Sinwar, our Mandela, due to several reasons – primarily the security and safety of our city Mississauga.”

The group added, however, that it had not been “intimidated” into cancelling the planned event.

“CD4HR has consulted the city of Mississauga and we have been assured that we can practice our Charter on Rights and Freedoms and we’ll keep you posted on the next event.”

“Lest the Pro-Israel lobbies and their supporters think they intimidated us in any way. Freedom for Palestine.”

Earlier this month, flyers advertising the planned gathering spark a row in Mississauga, after residents objected to the holding of a public memorial at city hall’s Celebration Square.

Mayor Carolyn Parrish came under fire after she refused to bar organizers from using the public square for the vigil, defending the event on the grounds of free speech.

Later, Parrish appeared to suggest that the ads were part of an elaborate hoax.

“Consulted a network of Muslim organizations, serious partners in many activities of our city – coaching sports, walkathons for Trillium Hospital and diabetes. I asked them to track down the anonymous notice for a vigil at City Hall. No organization exists. No vigil is planned,” the mayor tweeted.

Parrish later defended the planned vigil during a city council meeting last Wednesday, downplaying Sinwar’s terrorist activities and comparing him to Nelson Mandela.

“I just want to point out — and I’m not being facetious — Nelson Mandela was declared a terrorist by the United States of America until the year 2008. Your terrorist and somebody else’s terrorist may be two different things,” Parrish said according to a report by The National Post.