Footage reveals Gazans violated ceasefire by approaching Israel’s border

IDF soldiers and Merkava tank in southern Israel, on the border with Gaza, November 11, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90

Defense Minister Katz: ‘Israel’s security stance on Gaza remains firm: Anyone entering the buffer zone does so at their own risk.’



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Footage published on social media on Sunday showed Gazans approaching the border with Israel, violating the ceasefire agreement that requires a 700-meter buffer zone.

The video showed Gazan civilians near Kibbutz Nahal Oz, prompting the IDF to fire shots into the crowd.

Gazan media reported that three people were killed in the shooting.

The IDF stated that it fired warning shots in multiple areas of Gaza.

Defense Minister Israel Katz commented on the incident on Sunday night, saying, “Israel’s security stance on Gaza remains firm: Anyone entering the buffer zone does so at their own risk.”

“There will be no tolerance for those who pose a threat to IDF forces, the border region, or nearby communities. We will not allow a repeat of the events of October 7,” he continued.

“IDF troops acted appropriately today in identifying and neutralizing the threat, and this approach will continue. The IDF is fully prepared for any scenario and will respond decisively to any danger,” Katz stated.

The IDF has cautioned Palestinians against approaching the Israeli border and the buffer zone within Gaza, where its troops are stationed.

In a separate incident on Sunday, a Palestinian woman was reportedly killed east of the Al-Qarara suburb in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

During the latest round of hostage negotiations, Israel secured an agreement to maintain a buffer zone along its border with Gaza.

Before Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023, the IDF had established a 300-meter (0.186-mile) no-man’s land along the border. While there was no permanent Israeli presence in this buffer zone, the IDF warned that any entry would be considered a hostile act and could be met with live fire.

In the aftermath of the invasion, Israel began expanding the buffer zone, demolishing buildings on the Gaza side of the border and creating a roughly 1.5-kilometer (0.93-mile) sterile zone.