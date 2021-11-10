Ford fitting its new trucks with Israeli water-from-air tech

Watergen’s water producing units will be pre-installed in Ford’s off-road adventure recreational vehicles.

By TPS

Ford has announced that it will install small Israeli-developed water-from-air units on its new vehicles, boosting the off-road experience the truck can provide.

Ford has approached the Israeli Watergen, one of the world leaders in atmospheric water generation, to facilitate the Ford off-grid adventure recreational vehicles with the Mobile Box, the world’s first onboard water generating system, to be pre-installed on Ford vehicles.

Watergen’s Mobile Box, which is capable of extracting clean water from the air, made its world debut on the Ford Ranger pick-up at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas last week.

The Mobile Box can generate up to 25 liters a day of fresh drinking water, removing the need to carry bottled water thus and reducing plastic waste.

Ford will mount the Mobile Box unit, which is fitted with sturdy wheels for ease of transport, on the flatbed of the Ranger where it will occupy a small space due to its compact dimensions.

Its portability means that fresh water is always available, whether on a road trip, camping, or working in the outdoors.

At only 30kg, the impact on fuel consumption is minimal. All the system requires for optimal water production is access to fresh air, a temperature between 59–113°F and 20-99% humidity, and a 12V power supply.

Watergen’s machines have been installed in many countries around the world, including India, China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Monaco, Costa Rica, Chile, Uzbekistan, and the United Arab Emirates.