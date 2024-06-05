Former Defense Minister: ‘Iran is planning a Holocaust for Israel within 2 years’

Liberman: ‘After Iran obtains a nuclear bomb… Iran will attack Israel to destroy it from many fronts with tens of thousands of missiles at the same time.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, in an interview with army radio on Wednesday, warned that Iran is planning a holocaust for Israel within two years.

He said, “We are being targeted by an Iranian plan for our destruction.”

“After Iran obtains a nuclear bomb… Iran will attack Israel to destroy it from many fronts with tens of thousands of missiles at the same time,” he added.

“They are planning a holocaust for us in the next two years,” Liberman declared.

On Tuesday, Liberman said in an interview on 103FM, “We must understand that Iran is planning an all-out attack within two years, where their entire axis is working against Israel.”

He added, “A credible and severe attack from Iran itself, from Lebanon by Hezbollah, from Gaza by Hamas, from Syria by Sh’ite militias, from Iraq and its [Iran-backed] militias, and from the Houthis in Yemen.”

Liberman concluded, “Of course, they will also try to spark something in Judea and Samaria.”

During a meeting, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh declared that they would see the day when “Israel will be eliminated.”

Haniyeh was visiting Iran, representing Hamas at the funeral of Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash.

“The divine promise to eliminate the Zionist entity will be fulfilled, and we will see the day when Palestine will rise from the river to the sea,” Khamenei told Haniyeh during the meeting.

Haniyeh responded, “God willing we will see that day together.”

Referencing recent anti-Israel protests on college campuses, Iranian religious leader expressed approval of widespread endorsement of their joint cause.

“Who would have believed that one day, slogans in support of Palestine would be raised in US universities and that the flag of Palestine would be raised there?”