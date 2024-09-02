Former Israeli prime minister signs deal with Arafat relative to partition Jerusalem

Former Israeli premier and former Palestinian Authority foreign minister sign onto proposal agreement which would establish Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

By World Israel News Staff

A former Israeli premier has joined with a former senior Palestinian Authority official and relative of the late Palestine Liberation Organization chief Yasser Arafat to promote a final status agreement between Jerusalem and Ramallah that would include the partitioning of Israel’s capital city.

According to a report by Channel 12‘s Palestinian affairs analyst Ehud Yaari, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert recently signed a proposal for a final status agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Olmert was joined in signing off on the deal by Nasser al-Qidwa, the former Palestinian Authority foreign affairs minister and nephew of the late Palestine Liberation Organization chairman and PA chief Yasser Arafat.

The proposed deal outlines the parameters of a future Palestinian state and peace deal normalizing relations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

The plan calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state based almost entirely on the pre-1967 borders, with Israel applying sovereignty to 4.4% of Judea and Samaria, with the Jewish state compensating the new Palestinian state with an equivalent amount of land from pre-1967 Israel.

The proposal also includes a provision requiring Israel to provide the new Palestinian state with a corridor linking Gaza to Judea and Samaria.

Under this plan, a new Palestinian administration of non-partisan technocrats would take control of the Gaza Strip following a withdrawal of the IDF.

The proposal also includes mutual recognition of neighborhoods in Jerusalem, with Jewish neighborhoods established in the city after 1967 being recognized by the new Palestinian state as part of Israel, while a number of predominantly Arab neighborhoods not included in Jerusalem’s municipal boundaries prior to 1967 would serve as part of the Palestinian capital in Jerusalem.

The Old City of Jerusalem would become an international zone, governed by a trustee board comprising representatives from five countries, including Israel and the new State of Palestine, with its authority determined by the United Nations Security Council. The agreement also proposes negotiations on the future of Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria and their residents, the refugee issue, and the potential deployment of an international force along the Jordan River.