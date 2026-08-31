Four plead guilty to torching Jewish ambulances in $1.4 million London arson attack August 31, 2026 Rehan Khan, Judex Atshatshi, Saif Ali and Hamza Iqbal (London Met Police) Rehan Khan, Judex Atshatshi, Saif Ali and Hamza Iqbal (London Met Police) Four plead guilty to torching Jewish ambulances in $1.4 million London arson attack Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/four-plead-guilty-to-torching-jewish-ambulances-in-1-4-million-london-arson-attack/ Email Print Four men have pleaded guilty to destroying four ambulances belonging to Jewish emergency service Hatzalah in a March 23 arson attack outside a synagogue in Golders Green, one of London’s largest Jewish communities. British nationals Hamza Iqbal, 20, Rehan Khan, 19, Judex Atshatshi, 18, and British-Pakistani Saif Ali, 18, admitted criminal damage. Three set the ambulances on fire while the fourth waited in a getaway car, causing an estimated £1 million ($1.4 million) in damage. Prosecutors described it as a “premeditated and targeted attack against the Jewish community.” The attack came during a wave of incidents targeting Jews after the US-Israel war against Iran began on February 28. Iran-linked group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyah (HAYI) claimed responsibility for the ambulance attack, although defense lawyers deny the four defendants had terrorist-group connections. Britain is now moving to ban HAYI as a national security threat, while the four men remain in custody awaiting sentencing in spring 2027. AntisemismDiasporaGolders GreenHatzalahLondonUnited Kingdom