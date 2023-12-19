France to impose sanctions on ‘extremist Israeli settlers’

French foreign minister vows her country will impose ‘national measures’ against ‘radical Israeli settlers.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

France’s foreign minister announced Monday that her country will impose sanctions on certain “extremist Israeli settlers,” while reiterating French support for the establishment of a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria.

Speaking with reporters at a joint press conference with British Foreign Minister David Cameron in Beirut, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna castigated “radical Israeli settlers” for attacks on Palestinian Arabs in Judea and Samaria, citing figures by the United Nations pointing to a sharp increase in “settler violence” since the Hamas invasion of southwestern Israel on October 7th.

“We will not accept these acts,” said Colonna. “France will not wait any longer.”

“We’ve asked Israeli authorities to put an end to this and it will take national measures against certain radical Israeli settlers.”

“This land is Palestinian and will be part of a Palestinian state.”

Colonna claimed she had personally witnessed attacks by Israeli residents of Judea and Samaria on Palestinian Arabs.

“I was able to see for myself the violence committed by certain of these extremist settlers. It’s unacceptable.”

The French minister did not offer details regarding potential sanctions against Israeli residents of Judea and Samaria deemed to be “radical.”

The European Union, U.S., and Britain have all proposed sanctions on Israeli residents of Judea and Samaria accused of attacks on Palestinian Arabs.

While EU chief Ursula von der Leyen – with the backing of Germany – has called for sanctions on “extremist settlers,” no detailed plan for such sanctions has yet been drafted.

“The rise in violence by extremist settlers is inflicting immense suffering on the Palestinians. It undermines the prospects for a lasting peace and could further exacerbate regional instability,” von der Leyen said last week.

The Biden administration, however, has said the sanctions would include travel bans on Israelis accused of violence against Palestinian Arabs.

Colonna made the comments following a visit to Israel, during which she called for “universal” condemnation of Hamas sexual violence on October 7th.

“Neither silence nor denial: atrocious sexual violence was perpetrated by the terrorists of October 7,” she said. “They must be universally recognized, firmly condemned, and their perpetrators severely punished.”